Anglican priest's killers sentenced to life imprisonment

The two men charged for the murder of 36-year-old Reverend Father Larius Lewis were sentenced to life imprisonment when they appeared in the Clarendon Parish Court yesterday.

Twenty-three-year-old Lloyd Thompson is to serve 21 years before he is eligible for parole, while 20-year-old Tafari Wilson will be eligible for parole after serving 19 years in prison.

At the sentencing hearing, Thompson's attorney, Tamara Lovelace asked for the Court's leniency, stating that her client is one who can be redeemed, having accepted responsibility for the crime.

Attorney-at-Law, George Clue, who represented Wilson, pleaded with the Court to “condemn not”, and indicated that Wilson is on his way to redemption. He asked the Court to be lenient when imposing the custodial sentence.

The police report that about 4:30 p.m on September 23, 2020, both accused and Lewis got in an argument when they used a table to hit him in his head. He fell unconscious.

They subsequently tied his hands and feet with a fan cord and put a plastic bag over his head.

According to the police, Lewis' television, computer, cash, cellular phones, and other items were stolen.

They also took his vehicle which was found completely scrapped in Kingston the day after the incident.

Thompson and Lewis were arrested in January 2021 and gave cautioned statements where they confirmed their presence on the murder scene.

They further confessed that through the internet, the Priest invited them to his home pursuant to an arrangement.

