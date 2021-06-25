INDECOM probing fatal shooting of man in Homestead, St Catherine

The Independent Commission of Investigations (INDECOM) is probing the fatal shooting of a man in Homestead, Spanish Town, St Catherine.

The incident happened on Thursday morning.

The deceased has been identified as 21-year-old Jordan Graham.

According to INDECOM, the police have reported that on the morning of Thursday, June 24, 2021, a team of 17 Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) and Jamaica Defence Force (JDF) officers were conducting an operation in the Homestead community, when they allegedly went in pursuit of two men who ran upon seeing the team.

During the pursuit there was an exchange of gunfire. Subsequently, two members of the JDF and Graham were seen with gunshot injuries.

The two members of the JDF who were injured during the incident were treated for injuries sustained and a​re recuperating at the hospital.

Graham succumbed to his injuries.

INDECOM says the incident scene was processed and the weapons of the officers were boxed and sealed for testing. Additionally, the hands of the deceased were swabbed for gunshot residue.

A Taurus 9mm firearm was reported as retrieved at the incident scene.

The oversight body says initial accounts were provided to investigators by the JCF and JDF officers who discharged their weapons. All members of the operation team will also be required to furnish a statement and or attend its office to be interviewed in relation to the incident.

Persons with information regarding the shooting are being asked to come forward.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.