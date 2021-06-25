Juice truck crashes off North-South Highway, driver injured

The driver of a truck carrying bottled juice is now hospitalised with serious injuries he received in a crash off the North-South Highway in St Catherine this afternoon.

Head of the Police Public Safety and Traffic Enforcement Branch, Senior Superintendent Gary McKenzie says the driver was the sole occupant of the truck.

NOW: Police are probing a truck crash off the North-South Highway in St Catherine. The @JamaicaConstab could not immediately provide details. More information soon. pic.twitter.com/KJxRf6MODQ — Jamaica Gleaner (@JamaicaGleaner) June 25, 2021

McKenzie said on reaching the vicinity of Treadways, the driver lost control of the vehicle and ran off the highway.

The vehicle overturned.

Video footage and photographs show the vehicle reduced to mangled metal.

