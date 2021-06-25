Manchester man charged with shop breaking and larceny

The Santa Cruz Police have arrested and charged 25-year-old Daniel Levy with shop breaking and larceny.

The police say the charges stemmed from an incident in Santa Cruz, St Elizabeth on Sunday, May 23, 2021.

The police report that about 6:00 a.m., Levy allegedly smashed a glass window to a shop in Santa Cruz and removed several items before escaping on foot.

Following investigations, he was apprehended and charged after a question-and-answer interview during which he confessed to the crime.

His court date is being finalised.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.