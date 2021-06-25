No COVID vaccination this weekend as supplies remain low

The Ministry of Health and Wellness says there will be no COVID vaccination this weekend as supplies remain very low.

However, the ministry said the vaccination drive will continue on Monday, June 28, 2021.

The ministry said when inoculation resumes, from Monday, June 28 to Friday, July 2, it will continue to vaccinate members of the public who are 50 years and older, are due their second dose and are closest to the 12th week after their first dose.

In a statement Friday, the ministry said with the anticipated arrival of more vaccines over the next two days, vaccination will resume for other people.

However, members of the public are asked to wait for the instructions from the Ministry of Health and Wellness on how to make appointments for their second dose.

"The Ministry wishes to remind persons not to turn up at any vaccination site across the island, unless they are contacted by the local health team," said a spokesperson.

Once contacted, persons should take their vaccination card, TRN and a government-issued identification/letter from a Justice of the Peace.

According to the ministry's vaccination database, persons who are due their second dose are still within the recommended wait period between doses, as prescribed by the World Health Organisation (WHO).

The current WHO recommendation is that persons wait eight to 12 weeks between the first and the second dose.

