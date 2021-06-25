Perrin: JPs can help to reverse Westmoreland’s crime statistics

WESTERN BUREAU:

Westmoreland’s Custos the Reverend Hartley Perrin believes a contingent of well-trained justices of the peace (JPs) could help to reverse the ugly crime statistics in that parish, through processes such as early intervention to prevent the escalation of conflicts and gang violence.

The western parish, which has emerged as one of the island’s most violent parishes, has recorded 46 murders since the start of the year, a 21 per cent increase over the 38 murders committed during the comparative period last year.

“We regret that the crime statistics have not been going in the direction that we would have preferred it to go,” said Perrin, in speaking to the current crime situation in the parish, which was under a state of public emergency for most of last year.

Speaking at the recent installation ceremony for new JPs for Westmoreland, Perrin said there is a general view that having more justices of the peace in a parish will present a greater scope for intervention, which should help to reduce conflicts.

“We are hoping that these new justices of the peace will make an impact in the respective communities and, by extension, the parish of Westmoreland,” said Perrin. “They have come from diverse points in the parish, from the hills to the plains, from north to south, so that the people of Westmoreland will be adequately covered with respect to the services of a justice of the peace.”

In looking at the troublesome state of crime in Westmoreland, Perrin said crime has seemingly morphed into some sort of a ‘cultural DNA’, which is being driven by vices such as gang warfare and rampant lottery-scamming activities.

“The crime situation is alarming. I am not so sure it’s becoming like our culture, not just in Westmoreland but other parishes, that is feeling the impact and influence of scamming,” said Perrin. “We see where persons having illegal guns and a vast amount of ammunition and are able to use it on one another.”

Burning of homes

Perrin also spoke to the practice of criminals resorting to setting houses on fire with families inside as part of their drive to spread chaos.

“In more recent times, we have seen the bombing and burning of homes. This is something that must be deplored if we are to move forward as a civilised society in a civilised world,” said Perrin.

Perrin said the cycle of rampant wickedness can only be broken if the current generation of young people decides to become agents of change by rejecting lawlessness.

“I am using this opportunity to ask the young girls and young men to desist from doing it (harm) to their own because we can’t build a community, we can’t build a country, if we are going to destroy the lives, livelihood, and properties of each other,” said Perrin.