Two more COVID-19 deaths, 68 new cases

Jamaica on Thursday recorded two COVID-19 deaths, pushing the tally to 1,051.

The deceased are:

A 58-year-old man from St Thomas and a 69-year-old man also from St Thomas.

One more case is under investigation, increasing the number to 122.

Meanwhile, there were 68 new cases with ages ranging from one year to 94 years, pushing the total to 49,909 with 19,039 being active.

Of the new cases, 45 are women and 23 are men.

A total of 1,822 tests were conducted.

The country has a positivity rate of 7.5%.

In the meantime, there were 134 more recoveries, increasing the total to 29,456.

Some 118 persons are in hospital with 22 being moderately ill and 10 critically ill.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.