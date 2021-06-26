Illegal gun seized in Clarendon, four arrested

Cops in Clarendon on Friday seized an illegal gun with rounds of ammunition during an operation on the Bustamante Highway in Longville Park.

Four persons were taken into custody in relation to the seizure.

The police report that about 10:50 a.m., cops were in the area when they signalled the driver of a Toyota Corolla motor car with two men and two women aboard to stop.

The driver complied.

The police say the occupants and the vehicle were searched and the illegal firearm - a Taurus .38 revolver containing five .38 rounds of ammunition - was found behind the front passenger seat.

The occupants were subsequently taken into custody.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.