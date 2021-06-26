JCF mourns as cop collapses, dies

The Jamaica Constabulary Force is again in mourning as a member collapsed and died this morning.

It is reported that 49-year-old Constable Robert Roache, who was attached to the Kingston Central Police Station, was at his home in Spanish Town, St Catherine when he complained about feeling ill.

He later collapsed and reportedly became unresponsive.

He was taken to the Spanish Town Hospital where he was pronounced dead

Chairman of the Police Federation Constable Rohan James said his death has rocked the force, especially cops attached to the police station.

James said the passing came on the heels of the

death of Sergeant Marlon Smith, who was assigned to the Protective Services Division, who lost his life in a three-vehicle collision along the Coopers Pen main road in Trelawny on Thursday.

READ:Nigel Clarke’s bodyguard perishes in crash

He noted that the division and the police station are in proximity and it was only yesterday Roache was himself offering condolences to Smith's family.

The federation chairman said that Roache's sudden death highlights the need for increased health services for members of the constabulary force.

“The environs are not so much conducive and I don't believe that the holistic approach that should be taken to health and well-being is actually where it is supposed to be,” he said

He said a project was presented to Minister of National Security Dr Horace Chang on the issue.

“We are hoping it can be fast-tracked as a number of our members are suffering from chronic illnesses. Some of these conditions have lent themselves to our members to be battling cancer and more,” he said, as he complained about “rat-infested, termite-infested” police facilities.

- Cecelia Campbell-​Livingston

