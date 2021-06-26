Police probing suspected drowning in Kingston

Detectives assigned to the Kingston Central Criminal Investigations Branch are investigating the death of an unidentified man whose decomposing body was found floating in the sea in downtown Kingston on Thursday.

It is reported that about 6:30 p.m., passers-by saw the body and alerted the police.

On their arrival, the body was seen clad in a grey shirt.

The body was removed from the water and taken to the morgue pending a post mortem examination.

