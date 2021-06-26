Six more COVID-19 deaths, 55 new cases

Jamaica has recorded six more COVID-19 deaths, pushing the tally to 1,057.

Those who have died are:

* A 58-year-old man from St Elizabeth

* A 102-year-old female from Kingston & St Andrew

* An 87-year-old female from Westmoreland

* A 38-year-old woman from Clarendon

* A 49-year-old woman from St James

* An 86-year-old female from Hanover

One more case has been recorded as a coincidental death, increasing the tally to 151.

Meanwhile, there were 55 new cases with ages ranging from one to 99 years, pushing the total to 49,964 with 18,896 being active.

Of the new cases, 30 are women and 25 are men.

Kingston and St Andrew dominate the new cases with 13 being recorded, followed by St Catherine with 11 and then St James with 10.

The country's positivity rate stands at 6.7%.

A total of 1,718 tests were conducted.

In the meantime, there were 191 more recoveries, increasing the total to 29,647.

Some 118 persons are in hospital with 19 being moderately ill and nine critically ill.

Two persons are in government quarantine, while 40,092 are at home.

