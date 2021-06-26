Two men killed in St Catherine crash
The police in St Catherine are probing the circumstances surrounding the death of two men on Brunswick Avenue in Spanish Town who were killed in a crash.
The deceased are 52-year-old Herman Williams of North Monticello Crescent, Spanish Town and an unidentified man.
The police report that about 9:30 p.m. on Thursday, Williams was driving a Mazda Biante motor car with the unidentified man as a passenger heading towards Spanish Town.
On reaching a section of the roadway, Williams allegedly lost control of the vehicle and collided with a wall.
Both men sustained multiple injuries and were taken to hospital where they were pronounced dead.
