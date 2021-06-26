Water woes in sections of Manchester

The National Water Commission is reporting that operations at its Moravia Treatment Plant in Manchester have been reduced to 50 percent due to a mechanical issue.

As result, customers have been experiencing a disruption in their regular water supply.

Affected areas include Christiana, Coleyville, Chudleigh, Malton, Mollison, Devon, Farm, and Richmond.

The commission says it is working to restore operations by Monday, July 5.

