'Dog Paw' among four shot and injured by gunmen

Notorious August Town, St Andrew man Christopher 'Dog Paw' Linton has been shot by gunmen.

The police say Linton was among a group of four men wounded by unknown assailants in the Cane River area of Bull Bay in the parish shortly after 8 p.m Saturday.

The police did not immediately provide details on the incident or Linton's condition or that of the other men.

However, they said Linton was shot in the upper body and that he and the other men were being treated at hospital.

Linton has been notorious for almost a decade.

In 2013, he and another man Micah Allen were found guilty of gun charges and each sentenced to 15 years in prison for illegal possession of a firearm and 15 years for shooting with intent.

But in April this year, they were free by the Court of Appeal.

READ: 'Dog Paw' unleashed ... Court quashes 15-year sentence

Linton and Allen were accused of shooting at two policemen travelling in a service vehicle along Tavern Drive, St Andrew, in April 2010.

The men had denied the allegations at their trial.

In quashing the conviction, the Appeal Court said the identification evidence was unreliable.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.