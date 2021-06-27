Four more COVID-19 deaths, 41 new cases

Jamaica has recorded four more COVID-19 fatalities, increasing the tally to 1,061.

Those who have died are:

A 76-year-old male from St Thomas

A 44-year-old male from St Thomas

An 84-year-old man from Kingston & St Andrew

A 76-year-old woman from Manchester, whose death was previously under investigation

One more case has been recorded as a coincidental death, increasing the tally to 152.

Meanwhile, there were 41 new cases with ages ranging from 10 to 75 years, pushing the total to 50,005 with 18,750 being active.

Of the new cases, 24 are women and 17 are men.

Kingston and St Andrew account for the majority of the new cases with 10 being recorded.

A total of 2,059 tests were conducted.

The country's positivity rate stands at 5.8%.

In the meantime, there were 183 more recoveries, moving the total to 29,830.

Some 106 persons are in hospital with 17 being moderately ill and eight critically ill.

Three persons are in government quarantine, while 40,322 are at home.

