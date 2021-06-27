Guy concerned about unease in health sector

Opposition Spokesperson on Health Dr Morais Guy says he is concerned about the unease in the health sector as it regards employment contracts.

Guy cited the recent statement by the Jamaica Medical Doctors Association (JMDA) confirming that the contracts of some of its members have not yet been extended, while others have been reduced to six months.

In light of this, the JMDA has threatened court action against the government for breach of the heads of agreement, which Guys says is a very worrisome development for a sector struggling through the worst health crisis in generations.

In a statement today, the opposition spokesperson argued that the prevailing unease in the health sector results from a blame game between the regional health authorities and the Ministry of Health and Wellness regarding responsibility for altering contracts and non-payment of salaries for doctors and other healthcare personnel.

However, he said, “Whatever is the basis for the dispute, the MOHW, as the responsible ministry and the Minister of Health and Wellness must take responsibility and bring an end to the wrangling and eliminate the threat of court action.”

Guy is contending that it is a sign of maladministration to applaud and express appreciation for the workers' efforts in the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and, on the other hand, deny their benefits, including hazard pay, and interfere with their working contracts.

Guy also argued that public health nurses had not been paid for their herculean effort during the heights of the COVID-19 crisis, adding that the nation is still dependent on these workers as other virus variants continue to threaten the country.

“We know that our nurses are tired; we know that they have worked extremely hard; we know that some of the incentives were designed to address some challenges and dislocations. So, for heaven's sake, pay them,” Guy urged.

According to him, the Opposition is aware that doctors and interns attached to the Southern Regional Health Authority have not been getting full salaries.

On top of this, the authority's commitment to pay outstanding amounts in July, which were due in April, seems unachievable because the government has developed a modus operandi of “taking from Peter to pay Paul,” Guy charged.

“If the authority is out of funds to meet salary needs, the MOHW must intervene. However, we cannot expose this cadre of workers on whom the country depends on being humiliated and exploited by the state with non-payment of salaries and incentives,” Guy said.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.