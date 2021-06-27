Seven shot and injured in St James shooting incidents

The St James Police have launched a manhunt for four gunmen who shot and injured seven people in the parish on Sunday afternoon.

They police say about 2:40 p.m., men armed with high powered rifles and handguns opened fire at a group of men who were at a car wash in Dam Road square in the parish.

Four men were injured at that location.

An off duty cop who was nearby responded and was shot at by the gunmen.

She returned gunfire, however, the men fled in a motor car.

While seeking to escape, the gunmen collided with another motor vehicle.

The police say the gunmen then opened fire on the occupants, injuring three more people.

The injured persons were taken to hospital where they are being treated.

