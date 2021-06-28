49 additional COVID-19 cases, 123 more recoveries and no new fatality

Jamaica on Sunday recorded 49 new cases of COVID-19, pushing the tally to 50,054.

Of the new infections, 25 are women and 24 are men with ages ranging from one day to 99 years.

The tally for active cases is now at 18,676.

Kingston and St Andrew dominate the new cases with 14 being recorded, followed by St James with 12 and Westmoreland with 11.

A total of 972 tests were conducted.

The country's positivity rate now stands at 9.2%.

Meanwhile, no fatality was recorded, leaving the tally at 1,061.

In the meantime, there were 123 more recoveries, increasing the total to 29,953.

Some 103 persons are in hospital with 18 being moderately ill and eight critically ill.

Three persons are in government quarantine, while 41,026 are at home.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.