Preparing youth in State care for success

Were it not for Orlando McIntosh’s grandmother being proactive in seeking help for him through the Child Protection and Family Services Agency (CPFSA), he might not have been able to turn his life around from that of a troubled teen to become a respected high-school teacher.

Growing up in St Catherine, McIntosh was unruly, often getting into fights and skipping school.

His disruptive behaviour was too much for his grandmother to handle, who was also responsible for raising his siblings, and she sought the intervention of the CPFSA (then the Child Development Agency).

This led to McIntosh becoming a ward of the State, while be continued to reside with his grandmother.

“This was the best thing that could have happened to me,” the now 21-year-old said in a recent interview.

McIntosh attended counselling sessions, which helped him to deal with his behavioural issues, and by the time he entered grade 10 at the Enid Bennett High School, he was more disciplined and focused on his academic and career goals.

“Although I did not know exactly what career choice I was going to make, I knew that I needed to excel in life so that I could help my siblings,” he said.

In grade 11, he sat and passed five Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate subjects – mathematics, English, biology, agricultural science and literature.

After completing his secondary education, the CPFSA, through its Transitional Living Programme for Children in State Care (TLP-CSC) project, continued to supervise and support McIntosh’s development.

He was awarded a full scholarship to study at The Mico University College, where he pursued a bachelor’s degree in mathematics. McIntosh currently teaches at his alma mater, Enid Bennett High.

Described as an exit-readiness project, the TLP-CSC, was implemented in August 2014, through the collaborative efforts of the CPFSA, University of the West Indies (UWI) Open Campus, the Caribbean Child Development Centre and in partnership with the United States Agency for International Development (USAID), which provided the funding for the initial implementation. The aim of the project is to facilitate a smooth transition to independent living for children who have reached 18 years and are leaving State care. Coordinator for the TLP-CSC in the CPFSA’s Southern and South East Regions, Jacqueline Anderson Robinson, said that youth exiting State care are given financial, psychological and emotional support or whatever assistance that is required for them to transition successfully and seamlessly into adult life.

“Our role as an agency is to ensure that these individuals are stable and are able to function in society,” she said.

Components of the TLP include housing assistance for those who may not have a safe place to go after exiting State care; vocational skills training, which includes internship and entrepreneurship; life skills coaching and mentoring.

Another beneficiary of the programme, Kerona Bryan, said the experience was “life-changing”.

She became a ward of the State at age eight, but soon after she was placed in foster care. She eventually returned to her parents but remained under the care of the CPFSA.

The 22-year-old said she is very grateful for the support she received through the TLP-CSC, which has enabled her to operate her own farming business.

She said that after high school, and with support from CPFSA, she enrolled at the Ebony Park HEART Academy in Clarendon, where she attained a level-two certificate in general agriculture.

After completing the course, she was exposed to training in entrepreneurship, where she learnt skills in marketing, how to make a sales pitch and she was also assigned a mentor, who taught her the ‘know-how’ of doing business.

Bryan also received a financial grant, and with assistance from her biological mother and a few farmhands, she now operates two and half acres of farmland in Trelawny.

Several other beneficiaries of the TLP-CSC have received support to pursue studies at institutions of higher learning such as The UWI, University of Technology and teachers’ colleges.

Anderson Robinson said that ultimately, the programme aims to equip children in State care for success and reduce risk factors for unemployment, involvement in crime, substance abuse, teenage pregnancy, low education or job skills, inadequate life skills and poor self-image.

She noted that while the initial implementation of the programme was funded by the USAID for a period of six-years, ending in late 2020, the Ministry of Education, Youth and Information, which is the parent ministry for the CPFSA, is funding the continuation of the initiative.

Presently, 300 youth are being supported under the TLP-CSC. The CPFSA has two apartment complexes in the south-east and western regions where some of the young people are being accommodated, and the agency pays rent and boarding fees for the others being housed elsewhere.

– JIS