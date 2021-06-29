Cops seize illegal gun in Westmoreland

Cops assigned to the Westmoreland Police on Monday seized a .38 Smith & Wesson special revolver during an operation on Dalling Street in Savanna-la-Mar.

It is reported that about 6:40 p.m., a team was in the area when a premises was searched.

According to the police, the illegal firearm was seen buried in a yard.

No one was arrested in relation to the seizure.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.