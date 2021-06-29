Four additional COVID-19 fatalities, 26 new cases

Four additional COVID-19 fatalities have been recorded, pushing the tally to 1,065.

The Health Ministry says three of the deaths were previously under investigation.

The deceased are a 79-year-old man from St Mary, a 76-year-old male from Kingston and St Andrew, a 55-year-old woman from St Ann, a 50-year-old man from St Catherine.

And two more fatalities are under investigation, moving that figure to 120.

Meanwhile, there were 26 new cases with ages ranging from three to 93 years, pushing the total to 50,080 with 18,695 being active.

Of the new cases, 14 are women and 12 are men.

St Elizabeth accounts for most of the new infections with eight cases being recorded.

A total of 2,751 tests were conducted.

The country's positivity rate stands at 4%.

In the meantime, there were four more recoveries, increasing the total to 29,957.

Some 116 persons are in hospital with 17 being moderately ill and eight critically ill.

Nine persons are in government quarantine, while 41,826 are at home.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.