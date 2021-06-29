Immigration Corner | Persons who can enter Canada

Dear Miss Powell,

Thank you for your articles about Canada. I look forward to reading them each week. My situation is this: I receive confirmation of permanent residence and because of the lockdown, I haven’t been able to go to Canada. What can I do? I already left my job and have been living off the savings that I wanted to take to Canada. I even had COVID while waiting. Will I be permitted into Canada? What can I do? I look forward to your response in The Gleaner.

– G.R.

Dear G.R.,

Congratulations on receiving a confirmation of permanent residence (COPR). I am sorry to hear that you got the COVID-19 virus. I trust that you are now fully recovered and do not have any symptoms or complications.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced on June 22 that travel restrictions have been lifted for some individuals, including individuals who have unexpired COPR.

This does not include individuals arriving directly from India. If an individual from India is coming to Canada via an indirect route, you must have a negative COVID-19 test at your last point of departure before continuing to Canada.

The requirements are in place to keep the health risk to Canadians and people in Canada at a minimum and to ensure that our progress in controlling the spread of COVID-19 is maintained.

PERSONS WHO CAN ENTER CANADA

Currently, the following persons are allowed to travel to Canada if they follow the prearrival rules:

• Canadian citizens;

• Permanent residents, foreign national who hold a valid COPR;

• Foreign national entering based on humanitarian and compassionate grounds in special circumstances, such as serious illness, injury or death;

• International students who held a valid study permit or who have been approved for study permit before March 18, 2020;

• International students attending a designated learning institution with a COVID ‘readiness plan’;

• Temporary foreign workers;

• Some family members of Canadian citizens and permanent residents, such as individuals who are in an exclusive and long-term relationship and their children, siblings, parents, grandparents and grandchildren, half, and stepsiblings.

PRE-ARRIVAL REQUIREMENTS

Beginning July 5, 2021, at 11:59 p.m. EDT, the rules have changed to make it easier for the above approved individuals to enter Canada and not be required to stay in a government-approved hotel or accommodation, if they have received the full series of vaccines required to be considered fully vaccinated.

To be exempt from quarantine, individuals must have proof of receipt of the Pfizer, Moderna, AstraZeneca or Janssen vaccines at least 14 days before departure to Canada. The results and information must be uploaded via the ArriveCAN app. You must also provide details of your quarantine plan.

Most importantly, you are required to present a negative PCR/COVID-19 test within 72 hours before your arrival into Canada. Once you have downloaded the ArriveCAN application on your smartphone, you are required to answer certain questions, provide a negative pre-entry test, and have a digital or paper proof of vaccination. Once you have done so, you will be given a receipt, which you must show to the airline. The airlines will also do a pre-boarding assessment of your health before allowing you to board. On arrival, you will be required to do another COVID-19 test. Once this is negative, you will be allowed to go to your destination and be exempted from the second COVID-19 test.

IF NOT VACCINATED

Only children under the age of 18 years who are not vaccinated and accompanied by a fully vaccinated adult will be exempted from the hotel quarantine requirement. However, the child is required to isolate for 14 days on arrival.

Adults who are not fully vaccinated and who have a COPR, may still come to Canada. However, you must have a negative COVID-19 test result and pass the pre-boarding screening. The test must have been done within 72 hours of entry into Canada or the scheduled departure. You must still download the ArriveCAN application and provide details of your quarantine plan.

If you arrive via air, you will be required to book a three-day stay at a government-approved location prior to boarding. You will be required to do a post-arrival COVID-19 test on arrival, and if negative, you will be given a home test kit with instructions and allowed to complete the 14-day quarantine at your destination. If you test positive on arrival, you will be subject to quarantine and isolation.

IF YOU HAD COVID-19

Many individuals believe that since they have had COVID-19 that they do not need the vaccine and that they do not need to quarantine. This is not a correct assumption, as there are various variants. You will only be permitted to enter Canada if you are on the above approved list, and you must follow the strict quarantine plan.

You must provide proof of positive COVID-19 molecular test which was done between 14 and 90 days prior to entering Canada. The quarantine requirements are the same as those who have not been fully vaccinated. That is, negative COVID-19 test, quarantine at a hotel and then quarantine at home for 14 days. On day eight, you must do the home test and wait for the results before leaving your home.

If you arrive via land at one of the boarders, you will be expected to use ArriveCAN, have a negative COVID-19 test and detail your 14-day quarantine plan.

I hope the above answers your question. If you have additional concerns, I strongly recommend that you contact a Canadian immigration lawyer to assist you with your authorisation to enter Canada.

Deidre S. Powell is a lawyer, mediator and notary public with office in Ottawa and Ontario, Canada. You may connect with her via her website at www.deidrepowell.com or via Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.