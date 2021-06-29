Jamaican-American paediatrician appointed California’s first surgeon general

SACRAMENTO, California (AP):

Jamaican-American Dr Nadine Burke Harris has been appointed as California’s first-ever surgeon general.

In making the announcement on Monday, Governor Gavin Newsom said Burke Harris would focus on combating the root causes of serious health conditions and use her office to reach young families across the state.

She is the founder and chief executive of the Center for Youth Wellness in San Francisco, which aims to improve the health of children exposed to toxic stress and trauma early in life.

“Looking forward to rolling up my sleeves as CA’s first Surgeon General. Thank you @GavinNewsom for your bold vision for health for all Californians,” she posted on Twitter following the appointment.

“My ability to improve the health and well-being of others, while being the wife, mother, sister, daughter that I want to be, feels like a truer success to me,” Burke Harris said in a 2016 interview with The Gleaner’s Flair Magazine.