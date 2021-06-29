Landslide blocks Johnson Town Road in Hanover

The Johnson Town Main Road leading to Lucea, Hanover, is now blocked by a land slippage.

It has resulted in a major traffic pile up.

Superintendent Sharon Beeput, the police commander for Hanover, is urging motorists to use the old Johnson Town Road, where possible.

Luxury buses taking tourists from Montego Bay to Negril will have to use the Montego Bay to Savanna-la-mar route because the old Johnson Town road cannot accommodate large units.

Efforts are now being made to clear the blocked roadway.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com