Man shot, houses set ablaze on Beeston Street

A man was shot this morning when gunmen opened fire and set houses ablaze along a section of Beeston Street in Kingston.

The incident happened about 3:45 a.m. at premises located at 3 to 7 Beeston Street.

At least 30 persons have been affected by the arson attack, with some now homeless.

Residents reported that they have lost millions.

They added that the attack has left them in fear.

The incident is being investigated by the Kingston Central police.

- Andre Williams

