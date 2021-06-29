May Pen Hospital gets medical supplies

Some $3 million worth of medical supplies were on June 3 handed over to the May Pen Hospital by AdventHealth, Global Missions, Andrews Memorial Hospital and the Good Samaritan Inn (GSI) Foundation.

Speaking at the hand-over ceremony, held at Andrews Memorial Hospital, CEO of the hospital, Dr Patrick Rutherford, said the Florida-based hospital and the GSI Foundation had been assisting local hospitals for more than 20 years.

“We have always sought ways to benefit not just our own hospital, but the wider Jamaican population, from the Kingston Public Hospital to sick individuals who reach out to us for a bed to use at home. We could have focused only on our own hospital, but the health of the entire nation is also important to us,” he said.

Rutherford had special commendation for Ivanah Thomas, a medical student, who initially reached out to the donors in Florida and maintained the engagement until the goods arrived in Jamaica.

He thanked the donors for the three palettes of supplies, which included assorted needles, gloves, staple removers, patient ID bands, gauze pads, intravenous fluid (IV) extension sets, IV catheters, crutches, water-soluble lubricating jelly, lancets, masks, plastic goggles, oxygen tubing, cotton balls, saline enemas, pill crushers, Foley catheters, surgical gowns, nasal canula, post-op shoes, N95 duckbill masks, suture removal kits, and scores more items.

Meanwhile, Michael Bent, regional director for the Southern Regional Health Authority, thanked the donors for the supplies, which he said always come in a timely way.

“You could have been selfish, but you chose to share the love. The last 15 months have been challenging for the health sector, stressful for healthcare workers islandwide, but many good things have arisen, and people have worked above and beyond their call of duty,” he said.

He noted that as a result of the generosity of new and old donors during the pandemic, more partnerships have been established and he looks forward to the future collaboration with everyone, including the GSI Foundation.

Acting CEO of May Pen Hospital Eugena Clarke-James said the items would be put to their intended use to enhance the quality of their patient care.

“These are not normal times; the demand is now greater for healthcare. May Pen Hospital was designed to accommodate 170 beds, but we are now up to 200 beds and serve a wide cross section of the island ... .”

Meanwhile, Ivanah Thomas, who, while gaining experience as a medical student at the May Pen Hospital, saw its needs and approached the donors, expressed gratitude and promised to continue doing all she could to help all medical facilities in Jamaica.