Mexico increases vaccine donation to Jamaica to 65,000 doses

Mexico has increased its donation of AstraZeneca vaccines to Jamaica to a total allotment of 65,000 doses.

This was disclosed today by Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade Kamina Johnson Smith, who indicated that they will be delivered to Kingston this week.

Last week, it was announced that 35,000 doses were being gifted to the country.

“Further to engagements with the Mexican Foreign Ministry, and in particular, conversations with Deputy Minister Delgado Peralta, we now have an agreement for almost double the amount to be delivered to Kingston by the Government of Mexico,” said Johnson Smith in a statement.

She continued, “We, therefore, express our even greater appreciation to Mexico for their generosity. We note in particular that although both Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard and Deputy Minister Delgado are at G20 meetings, they ensured that arrangements would be completed this week.”

She indicated that the foreign ministries are working together with the support of Jamaica's new Ambassador to Mexico, the Ministry of Health and Wellness and the National Health Fund.

Johnson Smith reminded that Mexico currently holds the Pro Tempore Presidency of the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (CELAC), and in that capacity, has donated supplies of vaccines to several countries in the region.

She stated that engagements within the context of CELAC were productive and representative of the great possibilities that can be realised through South-South and Regional Cooperation.

