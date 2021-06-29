Opposition concerned about murder spike

Opposition Spokesperson on National Security Peter Bunting is expressing alarm at the current spike in murders.

Citing police statistics as at June 26, Bunting indicated that there have been 113 murders in the past three weeks, representing a rate of 5.4 homicides per day.

Murders have increased by 5.5% year-to-date, when compared with 2020, with a number of police divisions having increases in the order of 50%, said Bunting in a statement on Monday.

“What is particularly disappointing is that only a few weeks ago I acknowledged in the Senate that the JCF [Jamaica Constabulary Force] was seeing better results in violent crime this year relative to last year, and without the States of Emergency. At the time, murders were down 2% year to date. Has someone dropped the ball to have such a sharp and sudden deterioration?

“The Minister [of National Security] needs to explain what has precipitated this spike and outline the measures being taken to mitigate the spike.”

According to Bunting, critical data necessary for stakeholders to assess the crime situation continues to be withheld by the JCF.

“For example, the breakout of the victims of murder among males, females, and children is no longer provided. Similarly, there is no data on sexual offences against children. These figures were previously provided on a weekly basis by the JCF for over a decade.”

He said the Opposition finds this to be perplexing.

“Stakeholders deserve to know whether the reported increase in arrests corresponds to more violent criminals being taken off the streets for gun offences or whether it is delinquent partygoers arrested for breaking curfew.”

“We have been calling for greater transparency from the Ministry of Security and the JCF, in particular, to return to the well-established practice of issuing detailed crime data to key stakeholders,” he added.

