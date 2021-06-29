Portland woman found dead with stab wounds following house fire

The Portland Police are probing a suspected case of murder after a woman's partially burnt body with what appeared to be stab wounds was discovered in Orange Bay early this morning.

The remains of the 54-year-old woman were found following a fire at her house in the community of Forty Acres.

The discovery was made about 3:30 a.m.

It is reported that residents saw flames coming from the premises and alerted the fire department, which responded.

Firefighters battled the blaze and following cooling down operations, the woman's body was discovered.

Police investigators carried out a preliminary examination of the body and discovered what they believe are stab wounds inflicted to the chest and back of the deceased.

The incident has left residents shocked as they say the deceased was a peaceful person.

This brings to nine the number of murders recorded in Portland since the start of the year.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.