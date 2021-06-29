SERHA completes probe into claims mom delivered baby on hospital floor

The Board of the South East Regional Health Authority (SERHA) has now completed its investigation into the controversy over the treatment of a woman who lost her baby after delivery at the Spanish Town Hospital in St Catherine earlier this month.

Shanique Armstrong, 26, gave birth on the floor of the Accident and Emergency Department of the Spanish Town Hospital while nurses allegedly ignored her pleas for help.

Her 24-week-old baby girl later died and the distraught woman shattering the hopes of her four-year-old daughter who was looking forward to playing with her little sister when she got home.

In a statement Tuesday, SERHA did not detail the finding of the investigation.

However, it said the Wentworth Charles-led board considered the findings and has made a number of recommendations for immediate implementation.

Recommendations for Spanish Town Hospital

1. The re-organisation of the operations at the Spanish Town Hospital;

2. Have midwives provide direct patient care to pregnant women;

3. Discontinue the practice of bedpans for a miscarriage and implement the use of incontinent pads and/or adult diapers;

4. Provide grief counselling to women who miscarry;

5. Prevent a recurrence as that experienced by Ms. Armstrong by having Case Manager, Public Health Nurse or Social Worker assist pregnant women in the navigation of the health and social care systems; and

6. Re-organise the care system for persons suspected with COVID-19 within the hospital to accommodate women who are in early pregnancy.

SERHA said the Spanish Town Hospital Management Committee must now move to ensure that these recommendations are put in place to prevent a repeat of the experience of the affected mother Shanique Armstrong.

