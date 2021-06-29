Williams urges entertainment players to adhere to COVID-19 protocols

Mayor of Kingston Delroy Williams is urging persons in the municipality to abide by the established COVID-19 protocols in the planning and execution of entertainment events.

Williams is cautioning promoters that the Kingston and St Andrew Municipal Corporation (KSAMC) will not allow a few unlawful and selfish persons to ruin the gains and waste the sacrifices of the many who are compliant.

In a release today, he stated that the KSAMC will begin the renewal and issuance of annual and special amusement licences in keeping with the directive of the Government and will be monitoring events and places of amusement to ensure that they are compliant.

“We welcome the reopening of the sector and look forward to the orderly recovery of the creative economy. We, however, cannot drop the ball and will be playing a critical role in the supervision and enforcement of the law and urge all promoters to comply with the regulations and report any and all unauthorised events,” Williams stated.

He lauded the collective work of the Ministries of Local Government and Culture and Entertainment in getting the country to this point.

Williams stated that much more would be done in the coming weeks to ensure a smooth and seamless process for the application and approval of licences that should change the face of the entertainment industry moving ahead.

The Kingston mayor is urging promoters to make use of the waivers and incentives being offered during the recovery period to secure a quick bounce back to the creative economy and the thousands of persons it employs.

