10 more COVID-19 deaths, 44 additional cases

Jamaica has recorded 10 more COVID-19 fatalities, pushing the tally to 1,075.

The Ministry of Health says six of the cases were previously under investigation.

Those who have died are:

* An 85-year-old woman from St Mary.

* A 73-year-old man from St Catherine.

* A 96-year-old woman from St Catherine.

* A 57-year-old male from St Catherine.

* A 63-year-old female from Kingston and St Andrew.

* A 76-year-old man from St James.

* A 54-year-old man from Kingston and St Andrew.

* A 53-year-old male from St James.

* A 46-year-old woman from St Catherine.

* A 53-year-old woman from Kingston and St Andrew.

And one more fatality is under investigation, moving that figure to 115.

Meanwhile, there were 44 new cases with ages ranging from 59 days to 84 years, pushing the total to 50,124 with 18,617 being active.

Of the new cases, 27 are women and 17 are men.

St Catherine dominates the new cases with 12 being recorded, followed by Kingston and St Andrew with 11 and then St James, St Elizabeth and St Thomas with five each.

A total of 1,414 tests were conducted.

The country's positivity rate stands at 6.5%.

In the meantime, there were 117 more recoveries, increasing the total to 30,074.

Some 127 persons are in hospital with 29 being moderately ill and 10 critically ill.

Eleven persons are in government quarantine, while 41,988 are at home.

