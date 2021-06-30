Alleged gas station crooks remanded

Two men who were reportedly caught breaking into a gas station on Molynes Road in Kingston and the alleged getaway driver who was found on the premises were all remanded for a bail application in the Kingston and St Andrew Parish Court on July 16.

Two of the men, Okief Young, 24, and Jermaine Grant, 25, the court heard, were caught on camera breaking into the establishment.

The men, including the alleged getaway driver, Winston Powell, a 35-year-old taxi driver, were all remanded on Friday after the date for their bail hearing was scheduled when they appeared before Chief Parish Judge Chester Crooks.

They are all facing charges of shopbreaking and larceny and malicious destruction of property along with a breach of the Disaster Risk Management Act.

According to allegations outlined by the prosecution, in the early morning on June 7, Young and Grant were caught by the police stealing a phonecard machine from the service station.

The men reportedly told the police that Powell, who was their driver, was outside. He was found in his car.

But Powell’s attorney-at-law, Earnest Davis, has denied the allegation that his client was the driver of the alleged robbers.

The lawyer stressed that there is no connection between his client and the break-in.

The judge, however, was not convinced.

“What a bizarre connection!” Justice Crooks remarked.

“He was just sitting in his car near the scene of a break-in and these men just happen to say that he was their driver.”

Attorney-at-law Davion Vassell is representing Young, while Grant is unrepresented.

