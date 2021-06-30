Another landslide in Johnson Town, Hanover

Another landslide is partially blocking a section of the main road in Johnson Town, Hanover.

“This latest land slippage occurred this morning so we are again urging motorists to proceed with caution or use an alternate route,” police commander for Hanover, Superintendent Sharon Beeput, told The Gleaner.

There was a similar event yesterday.

That landslide was major and impacted several persons, including tourists vacationing in Negril who missed their flights because they were unable to traverse the roadway.

The corridor is the main route between Montego Bay and Negril.

