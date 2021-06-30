E-10 87 up $2.06, E-10 90 hiked by $3.06 and diesel up $1.12 

Gas prices are to go up on Thursday.

The state-owned oil refinery, Petrojam, says E-10 87 is to move up by $2.06 to sell for $152.61 per litre and a litre of E-10 90 will go up by $3.06 sell for $158.78.

Automotive diesel oil will move up by $1.12 per litre to sell for $143.64.

Ultra low sulphur diesel will sell for $152.40 per litre following an increase of $1.38.

The price of Kerosene will go up by $0.76 to sell for $120.85.

In the meantime, propane cooking gas will go up by $2.21 to sell for $63.95, while butane will move up by $3.06 to sell for $70.94 per litre.

Retailers will add their mark-ups to the announced prices.

