Elderly man convicted for killing teen found with her throat slashed

An elderly man was today convicted for the gruesome killing of a teenage girl whose body was found with multiple stab wounds and her throat slashed.

Winston Jarrett, a 62-year-old watchman, pleaded guilty to murder in the Trelawny Circuit Court for the slaying of Julanna Whyte, 18, of Salem in Runaway Bay, St Ann, in January last year.

Jarrett was remanded and will be sentenced tomorrow by Chief Justice Bryan Sykes, who presided over the case.

The Duncan's Police had reported that about 6:45 a.m. on January 25, 2020, a passer-by stumbled upon Whyte's body and alerted them.

The police, upon their arrival, found the corpse hidden in bushes with stab wounds and the throat slashed.

Following investigations, Jarrett surrendered to the police on February 18 last year and was subsequently charged.

