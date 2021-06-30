Jamaica receives 65,000 doses of AstraZeneca vaccine from Mexico

Minister of Health and Wellness Dr Christopher Tufton today lauded the generosity of Mexico for its donation of 65,000 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine to boost Jamaica's vaccination programme.

The shipment arrived at the Norman Manley International Airport this morning.

Mexico had initially planned to gift 35,000 doses but then increased the amount.

The donation comes after the administration of vaccines was scaled back because of a shortage in doses.

Tufton said the health ministry will be ramping up inoculations.

"We will be administering second doses only to those persons who are due their second dose, who fall in the 8 to 12 week period," he said, adding that a vaccination blitz will be held this weekend.

Between 25,000 and 30,000 Jamaicans are now due for their second dose.

