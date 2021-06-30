JCF takes charge of police station at Ian Fleming airport

Minister of Transport Robert Montague today handed over the newly constructed police station at the Ian Fleming International Airport in Boscobel, St Mary to the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF).

The 2,500 sq ft station was built at a cost of $48 million by the Airports Authority of Jamaica (AAJ) from a design done by the JCF and the facility is to serve the airport and neighbouring communities.

Montague commended the AAJ on the investment, saying "Our police officers are getting a first-world facility."

He noted that the authority has been investing in other projects valued at billions of dollars.

These include $550 million at the Norman Manley International Airport and US$70 million at the Sangster International Airport.

The transport minister said the AAJ has also lived up to its social responsibilities by providing tablet computers valued at $5 million to students impacted by COVID-19 and $2 million to provide four defibrillators to health facilities in St Mary and Clarendon.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Clifford Blake, who accepted the keys to the building from Montague, told The Gleaner that the JCF was grateful for the new facility.

"Certainly any investment in security is a worthwhile investment and this facility will certainly enhance our ability to protect our ports and borders. We must say thanks to the Airport Authority of Jamaica and the ministry for really putting together such a wonderful facility."

