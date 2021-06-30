Mocho police work under challenging circumstances

The Mocho police have been operating out of two containers for the last four years.

Across from the containers stands a derelict building that the police personnel used to call home. Fast-forward to 2021 and they are still stuck in the cramped space.

The two containers are used to house male and female police personnel, facilitate all the amenities such as bathroom and barracks. Complainants who visit the station are forced to stay outdoors notwithstanding the weather conditions.

“If persons are taken into custody, we have to move them swiftly into other areas as there is nowhere to hold them,” the police officer who requested anonymity revealed.

On most days the police say that they make good, doing the best to work with the hand they are dealt, but when there is a cut in electricity – which occurs far more than they are comfortable with – then the discomfort is multiplied.

“When that happens, the air conditioning unit doesn’t work and we don’t have a generator, so imagine being stuck in this unit … it is rough,” the person pointed out.

WORKING THROUGH THE CHALLENGES

A government-led team visited the station over a month ago with the promise of two more containers and advised that they were still in dialogue regarding the purchasing of a parcel of land in the community to build the new station.

“We continue to work amid the challenge of having no space at all, and as you know human beings in a container … it is what it is,” was the statement of acceptance on their working conditions.

At the end of the day, the officer points out, everyone puts hands and heart together as the residents need the police.

Councillor for the Mocho division, Romaine Morris, noted that there are advanced moves being made to have a permanent home for the station.

“The JCF (Jamaica Constabulary Force) was in the area about a month ago and land is currently being sought,” he stated, pointing out that work should be starting this year.

Efforts to reach Stefan Francis, director of Technical Services and Project Management, Ministry of National Security, as well as Minister of National Security Dr Horace Chang proved unsuccessful.