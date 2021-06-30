PM rejects claims COVID rules relaxed as election sweetener

Prime Minister Andrew Holness has refuted claims that COVID-19 measures have been relaxed to pave the way for local government elections.

Holness says an election will not be held this year and certainly not until he is satisfied that Jamaica is on the right trajectory for vaccination.

He made the declaration as he gave remarks at the opening of the Olympic Gardens Police Station in St Andrew this morning.

Last November, the House of Representatives approved amendments to the Representation of the People Act to allow the local government elections to be deferred up to February 27, 2022.

The bill was piloted by Local Government Minister, Desmond McKenzie.

Local elections are held every four years and the last poll was conducted on November 28, 2016.

- Judana Murphy

