PSOJ urges Jamaicans to act responsibly to avoid COVID spike

In light of the impending further reduction of some COVID-19 restrictions and the expected corresponding increase in economic and social activities, the Private Sector Organisation of Jamaica (PSOJ) is urging Jamaicans to remain proactive about adhering to the protocols.

“We must all take the responsibility that we have been given very seriously as the risk remains high due to the low rate of vaccination of our population and the new variants that continue to emerge globally, which will eventually enter Jamaica through our borders,” charged PSOJ President Keith Duncan.

“Everyone, especially those in the entertainment and creative sectors, from the round-robin event at the community level through to the large events, has a responsibility to ensure that the room that the Government has given to the sector is managed in a disciplined and structured manner,” Duncan continued.

Duncan, in a media release today, expressed that while the PSOJ expects that the supply chain of vaccines will begin to unlock and that additional vaccines should become available in Jamaica in August, Jamaica needs continued vigilance until the country is able to achieve population immunity.

“Globally, every country faces the risk of more contagious variants and it is therefore critical that we be our brothers' and sisters' keepers in holding ourselves accountable.”

The PSOJ is urging Jamaicans, whether fully vaccinated or not, to cooperate with the guidelines and to ensure consistent compliance with the safety protocols.

