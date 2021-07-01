Activists, journalists included in Myanmar prisoner release

BANGKOK (AP):

Myanmar’s government began releasing about 2,300 prisoners on Wednesday, including activists who had been detained for protesting against the military’s seizure of power in February and journalists who reported on the protests, officials said.

Buses took prisoners out of Yangon’s Insein Prison, where friends and families of detainees had waited since morning for the announced releases. It is standard practice to take freed prisoners to the police stations where they were originally booked to complete the processing for their freedom.

Zaw Zaw, head of the Yangon Region’s Prison Department, confirmed that more than 720 people were released from the prison, which for decades has been the main facility for political prisoners.

According to official announcements on state media, most if not all of the freed detainees faced charges related to the protests, including Section 505(a) of Myanmar’s penal code, which makes it a crime to spread comments that create public unrest or fear or spread false news and carries a penalty of up to three years in prison.

It appeared, however, that an unknown number of people held on that charge might still be detained. Complete information was not available, and the releases are expected to take place over several days.

State television reported on releases in the city of Mandalay and Naypyitaw, the capital, in addition to Yangon, the country’s biggest city. Local media in more remote areas reported releases as well, including in Myitkyina in the northern state of Kachin, Lashio in Shan state in the east, and Hakha in Chin state in the west, a hotbed of opposition to military rule.

Tan Zar Oo, a lawyer who, with her colleagues, represents political detainees and journalists, said that about half of the 100 people whose cases they handle, including journalists arrested as long as four months ago, were released Wednesday.