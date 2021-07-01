Brace for increased rainfall

The Meteorological Service Division is reporting that a severe weather alert is in force, advising fishers to prepare for evacuation due to impending bad weather.

The Met office says Jamaicans should continue to look out for an increase in rainfall from a tropical wave on Friday afternoon.

Further, it says that the weather over the Caribbean is expected to deteriorate as Tropical Storm Elsa enters.

Tropical Depression number five became Tropical Storm Elsa earlier this morning and is expected to move across sections of the eastern Caribbean on Friday.

As a result, Jamaica is likely to be impacted by severe weather conditions.

Here is the three-day forecast:

Friday: Morning showers and isolated thunderstorms across eastern parishes. Cloudy afternoon to evening with showers and isolated thunderstorms across sections of most parishes. Windy.

Saturday: Becoming partly cloudy afternoon and windy. Night-time showers across eastern parishes.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with early morning showers across eastern parishes. Widespread showers and thunderstorms with occasional gusty winds across the island late morning and throughout the rest of the day.

