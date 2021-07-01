Chief Justice’s computer malfunction delays killer’s sentencing

The much-anticipated sentencing of 62-year-old murder convict Winston Jarrett was delayed in the Trelawny Circuit Court this morning because of a malfunction with the computer of Chief Justice Bryan Sykes.

The computer has Sykes' sentencing notes.

After Jarrett was brought into the courtroom and placed in the dock, the clerk of the court reported that he had pleaded guilty to the January 2020 murder of 18-year-old Julanna Whyte of Runaway Bay in St Ann,and was in court for sentencing.

However, Sykes apologised saying sentencing was being put off until July 15 because of the computer issues and he could not recall the notes.

Jarrett, who worked as a watchman, was further remanded.

On Wednesday, he pleaded guilty to murder.

Whyte was stabbed multiple times and her throat slashed.

The Duncan's Police reported that about 6:45 a.m. on January 25, 2020, a passer-by stumbled upon Whyte's body and alerted them.

On the arrival of the police, they found her body hidden in bushes with multiple stab wounds and her slashed throat.

On February 18 last year, Jarrett surrendered to the police and he was arrested and charged.

- Adrian Frater

