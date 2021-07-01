Event promoters urged to comply with COVID protocols

Kingston Mayor Delroy Williams is urging persons within the municipality to abide by the established COVID-19 protocols in the planning and execution of entertainment events.

Williams further cautioned promoters that the Kingston and St Andrew Municipal Corporation (KSAMC) will not allow a few unlawful and selfish persons to ruin the gains and waste the sacrifices of the many who are compliant.

In a release, the mayor stated that the KSAMC will commence the renewal and issuance of annual and special amusement licences in keeping with the directive of the Government, and will be checking events and places of amusement licences to ensure they are both compliant, as well as ensuring that they are operating within the law.

“We welcome the reopening of the sector and look forward to the orderly recovery of the creative economy. We, however, cannot drop the ball and will be playing a critical role in the supervision and enforcement of the law, and urge all promoters to comply with the regulations and report any and all unauthorised events,” Williams stated.

He went further to laud the collective work of the Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development and the Ministry of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport in getting the country to this point.

Williams also stated that much more would be done in the coming weeks to ensure a smooth and seamless process for the application and approval of licences that should change the face of the entertainment industry.

The senator also urged promoters to make use of the waivers and incentives being offered to secure a quick recovery to the creative economy and the thousands of persons it employs.