Five more COVID-19 fatalities, 42 additional cases

Five more COVID-19 deaths have been recorded, pushing the tally to 1,080.

Those who died on Wednesday are:

* A 69-year-old woman from St Catherine

* A 54-year-old man from St Catherine

* A 64-year-old female from St James

* A 73-year-old man from St James

* An 85-year-old male from Kingston and St Andrew

Two more cases have been recorded as coincidental deaths, increasing the tally to 154.

And one additional fatality is under investigation, moving that figure to 116.

Meanwhile, there were 42 new cases with ages ranging from nine to 82 years, pushing the total to 50,166 with 18,533 being active.

Of the new cases, 21 are women and 21 are men.

A total of 1,791 tests were conducted.

The country's positivity rate stands at 5%.

In the meantime, there were 118 more recoveries, increasing the total to 30,192.

Some 106 persons are in hospital with 17 being moderately ill and 11 critically ill.

Ten persons are in government quarantine, while 41,872 are at home.

