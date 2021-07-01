Lilia Burunciuc appointed new World Bank country director for the Caribbean

Lilia Burunciuc is the new World Bank Country Director for the Caribbean, effective July 1.

Burunciuc will be based in Kingston, Jamaica.

In a statement, the World Bank stated that she brings a wide range of development experience to her new position.

“I look forward to continuing and deepening the World Bank's strong partnership with Caribbean countries to increase their resilience and address their most pressing development challenges,” said Burunciuc.

“Economically, Caribbean small states dependent on tourism have been disproportionately impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. I am committed to working closely with our partners in the Caribbean, including government, private sector, and civil society, to support the region's green, resilient, and inclusive recovery,” she continued.

As the country director for the Caribbean, Burunciuc will lead the implementation of the World Bank's programme, which includes an active portfolio of 75 projects worth US$2.7 billion in 13 countries.

Meet Lilia Burunciuc

* A Moldovan national, she first joined the World Bank in 1996 and has held leadership positions in several countries and regions of the world, including in Europe, Central Asia and Sub-Saharan Africa.

* Prior to her current assignment, Burunciuc served as country director for Central Asia.

* She has extensive experience leading policy dialogue with governments on various aspects of development.

* Before joining the bank, she was a Deputy Governor of the National Bank of Moldova (Moldova's central bank).

* She holds a Master's of Public Administration from George Washington University and a degree (master's level) in Economics, Management, and Planning from the Technical University of Moldova.

