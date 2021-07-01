Man shot dead and girlfriend assaulted in Westmoreland, suspect arrested

The police are reporting that a man is in custody following an attack on a couple in Caledonia district, Whithorn, Westmoreland on Wednesday.

The police say 20-year-old Fitzroy Boothe was shot dead and his female companion abducted and sexually assaulted by the suspect.

It is reported that about 2:00 a.m., the couple heard strange sounds outside their house.

Boothe reportedly went to a window to make checks and was shot dead.

According to the police, the door to the house was then kicked in and the woman was abducted at gunpoint and taken to bushes where she was sexually assaulted.

A report was made to the police and the suspect was later arrested during an operation.

His identity is being withheld by the police.

