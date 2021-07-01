More junior doctors take industrial action

A spate of industrial action has hit the public health system as junior doctors across Jamaica have walked off the job.

They are upset about, among other things, contracts and working hours.

Here's what we know for far:

Kingston and St Andrew:

Bustamante Hospital for Children

Dr Michelle Ann Richards Dawson, senior medical officer at the Bustamante Hospital for Children in St Andrew, said several doctors have called in sick.

"It has started to impact our critical areas especially the accident and emergency department. Across the institution, there has been a decrease in the number of junior doctors. Currently, the areas are being manned by the consultants," she said.

University Hospital of the West Indies

Nordia Francis Williams, communication manager at the University Hospital of the West Indies, said she has not heard of anyone calling in sick.

But, junior doctors at the institution told The Gleaner that the majority of them have called in sick.

Kingston Public Hospital

A senior doctor at the Kingston Public Hospital (KPH) has confirmed that junior doctors have been calling in sick.

However, calls to Dr Natalie Whylie, senior medical officer at KPH, went unanswered.

St Catherine

Spanish Town Hospital

Health services at the Spanish Town Hospital came to a halt this morning as more than 100 junior doctors stayed off the job.

Over 150 persons who turned up for outpatient services had to be rescheduled.

Senior medical officer of health Dr Jacqueline Wright James indicated that outpatients with dire emergencies will be diverted to the residency department.

St Ann

St Ann's Bay Regional Hospital

Head of the St Ann's Bay Regional Hospital, Dennis Morgan, is currently locked in a meeting with officials to discuss a plan of action due to the industrial action taken by junior doctors.

"We are aware of the industrial action and for sure it is affecting our facility but we are planning our schedule as we go along," Morgan told The Gleaner.

Manchester

Mandeville Regional Hospital

More than 80% of junior doctors at the Mandeville Regional Hospital have called in sick, impacting operations at the facility.

Senior medical officer Dr Everton McIntosh said some surgeries have been postponed and that wards are being cleared of persons who can be discharged.

He said a sick-out lasting more than 48 hours would cripple operations.

Western Jamaica

Clinical coordinator for the Western Regional Health Authority Dr Delroy Fray has confirmed that junior doctors have not taken up their duties.

He says a meeting has been called to assess the situation.

