Motorcyclist killed in Lawrence Tavern crash

A motorcyclist died this morning from injuries sustained after he collided with a coaster bus in the Lawrence Tavern Square in St Andrew.

The crash occurred about 7:30 a.m.

His identity has not been ascertained.

His pillion passenger, who was also injured in the crash, is in hospital.

The Road Safety Unit says as at June 30, 234 persons have been killed due to traffic crashes.

It further indicated that motorcycle fatalities account for the majority of road user deaths, representing 35 percent.

- Andre Williams

